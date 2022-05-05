DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the abortion battle continues nationally, organizations in the Miami Valley on both sides of the abortion debate are weighing in on what overturning Roe v. Wade would mean for Ohio.

“We’ve been doing this for 50 years,” Margie Christie with Dayton Right to Life said. “We always say ‘We’re going to look for the day when it’s overturned,’ and then it happened.”

“It will affect millions of women and young girls, and, you know, I’m appalled and saddened that they’re actually going through and doing this,” Joy Schwab with the Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance said.

Ohio has several bills that limit access to abortion, including a heartbeat bill that’s currently tied up in federal court.

Overturning Roe v. Wade could clear the way for these laws to pass.

Schwab with the Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance said this decision impacts women’s lives and rights over their own reproductive health care decisions

“Women have the right to decide if and when they can carry a pregnancy to term and have children. It’s a personal decision, government has no right stepping in,” Schwab said.

Christie said Dayton Right to Life said the organization is there to support mothers so they don’t have to turn to abortion. Overturning Roe v. Wade would be a major milestone for what they do.

“Let’s stop nibbling around the edges and let’s end abortion,” Christie said. “Here’s our opportunity. Ohio wants it. We have pro-life, Republican legislature, we have a pro-life governor. Let’s end it and let Ohio be a safe and loving place for babies.”

Both Christie and Schwab said no matter which way the Supreme Court decides, there will still be a lot of work to do.

Christie said Dayton Right to Life will continue their efforts to help women and children through their baby pantry and scholarships for mothers.

“This is not going to end abortion, so what we’ve got to do is just be there for women,” Christie said. “You have to walk the walk, talk the talk. You can’t say you can’t say choose life and hope it works out for you.”

Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance will be holding rallies and are encouraging people to contact their representatives to support the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe v. Wade.

“We’re all going to work as hard as we can to make sure that that right is protected, and if not, that it will be reinstated in Congress in November,” Schwab said.

Chief Justice Roberts did confirm the draft opinion leak is authentic, however it doesn’t represent the court’s final position, which is expected this summer.