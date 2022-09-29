DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As Hurricane Ian continues to rip through Florida, several Miami Valley organizations are sending down volunteers to help.

The Miami Valley’s Red Cross Chapter is sending down teams on Sept. 30 to Florida’s most devastated areas. The Executive Director says that the pictures and testimony from team members makes her think that sending help won’t stop anytime soon.

“It’s not pretty, just a lot of water,” said Executive Director Lynne Gump.

The Miami Valley Ohio Red Cross Chapter has sent more than a dozen volunteers to quickly aid Florida residents. Right now, the Red Cross says their evacuation shelters are in high demand.

“Pre-land fall, we had 13,000 people in our shelters, but that’s going to double, triple, quadruple as people learn they are going to be without power for weeks and weeks,” said Gump.

Matthew 25 Ministries has partnered with P&G, they’re sending two teams of volunteers along with response equipment to stay for several weeks. They will deploy their disaster response fleet including customized panel trucks loaded with P&G personal care product kits, household cleaning supplies, baby items and bottled water along with first aid safety supplies.

Additionally, two Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Units that can clean up to 300 loads of laundry a day will be deployed, along with an ice unit to make 10,000 pounds of ice per day. Matthew 25’s Assessment Team will be deployed first before sending their full fleet.

“A lot of times, these situations can feel very hopeless for many people so to have us there helping from across the country gives them more than just soap, more than just power for a short period of time,” said Director of Disaster Response Ben Williams. “It could give them that hope for the duration of their recovery process.”

On Friday, the Miami Valley’s Red Cross Chapter is deploying several Emergency Response Teams from Dayton and Cincinnati. The vehicles will mostly be used for distributing food in devastated communities.