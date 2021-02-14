Miami Valley organization “spreads the warmth” this winter

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley organization is giving back to children. New Beginnings hosted its “Love is Warm, Spread the Warmth” event Saturday. It provides clothes and food.

New Beginnings is an organization that provides services to children and the community by providing after-school programs, therapy, and summer camps for children. The organization also partnered with Expressions of Life.

Free hot meals were provided at the event, as well as coats, socks, and shoes.

Sheri Aldridge is the CEO of New Beginnings: She says, “I feel like hugging the body keeps you warm so we just wanted to give back. There’s a lot of kids that come to school with no socks on. You need all of that to stay warm. It’s things that we take for granted.”

This is the second year New Beginnings has held this event.