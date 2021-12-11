DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Soon volunteers from the Miami Valley and Southwest Ohio region will head to Kentucky to aid in the tornado response.

Preparations for many of these organizations began Friday before the storm touched down.

The American Red Cross Miami Valley Ohio Chapter and Matthew 25: Ministries will send members to Mayfield, Kentucky and surrounding communities to provide resources, shelter workers, spiritual care and whatever is else is needed to begin recovery.

“With it impacting so close, it does, it does drive home the fact that this is, they’re just like us, so we really need to work our best to help them,” Matthew 25: Ministries CEO Tim Mettey said.

The Red Cross will start by deploying volunteers from the communities affected, then Miami Valley volunteers expect to depart in the next day or two.

“We show up so that there’s maybe not a hug with COVID precautions, but there is a caring face on the other side of this disaster that has done this work before and we can help them along their path to recovery,” Red Cross Miami Valley Ohio Chapter executive director Lynne Gump said.

Some of the local Red Cross volunteers on call just got off their last disaster relief operation where they ran a shelter that helped dozens of displaced families after an apartment fire in Dayton.

Typically, it’s a two week assignment for Red Cross volunteers. Gump said these volunteers demonstrate true selflessness, as it’s likely they won’t be home for the holidays.

“They do this time and time again, and to think that they’re going to leave family and friends, and not be home for the holidays, and they think nothing of it, anything I can do to help them,” Gump said.

Matthew 25: Ministries, a Cincinnati-based disaster relief organization that responds in the U.S. and internationally, will first send a team of 10 staff members to the impacted communities.

CEO Tim Mettey said they work with a number of partners to provide personal care items and other services those impacted by the storm may need.

“The immediate need is great, but the ongoing need is going to be pretty significant, so I do look at this as a long-term effort, helping these people and what they’re going to need just to get back some sort of normalcy in their lives,” Mettey said.

Matthew 25: Ministries is also asking the community for help to replenish supplies. They’re in need of monetary donations, bottled water, personal care products and more items listed here.

Gump said this disaster emphasizes the Red Cross’ need for donations, volunteers and more blood donors, as the organization faces a critically low blood supply.

The Churches of Christ Disaster Response Team in Tipp City is also preparing to send a generator and volunteers to Kentucky. They will be working with the Northside Church of Christ and the Seven Oaks Church in Mayfield.