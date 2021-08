TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 01: Clayton Murphy of Team United States reacts after competing in the Men’s 800m Semi-Final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 01, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TOKYO (WDTN) – Miami Valley native Clayton Murphy finished running in the finals at the Tokyo Olympics, where he did not medal.

The Tri-Village grad competed in the 800 meters final event and finished in 9th place. Two runners from Kenya took the top two spots while the Polish runner took third.

In 2016, the 26-year-old took home bronze in the same race in the Rio Games.