FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley Military History Museum is moving to a new location, and welcoming guests with open doors on Saturday, January 1.

For the past 15 years, the museum has stood in the Dayton VA, but it has spent the past year planning the move to a new location in Fairborn.

This process began in the spring of 2019 but was forced to stop due to the coronavirus pandemic. The museum said it spent all of 2021 working with local businesses, community, civic and military organizations to open the new location on the first day of 2022.

According to the museum, board members, staff and volunteers have spent over a month preparing the new building to hold the exhibits.

Now, on January 1, guests can enjoy displays from the Revolutionary War through the present day, including items such as Civil War cannonballs and a 1953 Willy’s Jeep.

The museum said that most of the items are ready for display, but there is still work to do before the remaining exhibits are ready.

To explore these exhibits, you can go to the museum’s new location at 4 East Main Street in Fairborn beginning on January 1.