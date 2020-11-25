Miami Valley Meals to host two turkey dinner giveaways in Dayton Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Meals is hosting two turkey dinner giveaways on Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The dinners will be distributed at the University of Dayton Arena and Trotwood-Madison High School, according to a press release.

The meals will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. The organization said they will include turkey, vegetables, potatoes, dessert and bread.

For more information, visit www.sbtdayton.org.