DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Meals is hosting two turkey dinner giveaways on Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The dinners will be distributed at the University of Dayton Arena and Trotwood-Madison High School, according to a press release.
The meals will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. The organization said they will include turkey, vegetables, potatoes, dessert and bread.
For more information, visit www.sbtdayton.org.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Miami Valley Meals to host two turkey dinner giveaways in Dayton Wednesday
- Biden becomes first presidential candidate to reach 80 million votes
- Overdoses on the rise in Montgomery County amid pandemic surge
- It’s not December yet, but Elf on the Shelf 2020 is already very different
- Teen nearly dies after getting syndrome tied to COVID-19