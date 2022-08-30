DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton nonprofit that helps feed the hungry in our community now has a permanent home.

Up until recently, Miami Valley Meals leased their space in the 400 block of Edwin C Moses. After an anonymous donor gifted them a large sum of money, they now own it.

“We’re really excited to be able to own our space that we’ve come to call our home, and now it’s our forever home,” says Amanda DeLotelle, Executive Director of Miami Valley Meals.

Last month, Miami Valley Meals partnered with 47 different organizations within the community to help feed families.

“Every week I come and pick up about 70 meals and I take it back to my clients,” says Shawndia Wilson, a case manager with the Change Agency, helping people with sober living. “It’s a wide variety, as well. A lot of my guys don’t eat pork, but they have a lot of chicken and beef for the guys.”

Professional chefs with Miami Valley Meals transform donated food from organizations like the Foodbank and Gordon Food Services into more than 15,000 gourmet meals a month.

As they work to feed the community, a weight is lifted off them as they no longer have to worry about rent, earning a permanent place to continue their mission.

“This space that we built with love for our city, for our partners–It’s just so nice to know that’s ours now,” says DeLotelle. “We can be here an make a difference every day.”

To learn how to donate to Miami Valley Meals, click here.