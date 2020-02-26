Miami Valley Long-Term Recovery group prepares for arrival of volunteers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley Long-Term Recovery Group is tasked with guiding the community through tornado recovery.

If you’re a tornado victim who still needs repairs on their home, you should dial 211 for assistance. You will be guided through the process of opening up a case and getting help from a number of resources.

In the meantime, the Miami Valley Long-Term Recovery Group is ensuring volunteers arriving in March and April can get to work as soon as they arrive.

“Skilled volunteer teams, they’re used to working in a disaster recovery situation where they come in for a while, they do their work and they leave. They want to be very efficient about it,” said Laura Mercer, the group’s executive director.

That’s why Mercer says the recovery group wants to have 40 to 50 projects lined up when volunteers arrive. A team goes out every Wednesday to inventory identified homes.

“To do a really detailed estimate both cost-wise and materials-wise. That way we can actually get teams out there to do that work,” Mercer said.

One hundred to 150 volunteers are expected to arrive starting in March.

“As long as we can feed them jobs that are case managed, that have all of the materials to do the construction, they will build,” Mercer said.

The long-term recovery group was on the hunt for spaces for volunteers to stay while they’re here. Several churches are stepping up to help.

“We’re getting those sites now set up to house these volunteers we’re in good shape there,” Mercer said.

Mercer said there will be organized opportunities to help feed volunteers. Announcements for that should be anticipated in the future.