Miami Valley locals express their feelings about delayed stimulus payments

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders over the weekend to help ease the financial strain some Americans are facing due to coronavirus response efforts. The executive orders extended unemployment benefits and deferred payroll taxes, but a second round of stimulus checks has still not been approved by Congress. 2 NEWS spoke with residents of the Miami Valley about if and when they expect the $1,200 payments to be released, many of whom said they hope the money will arrive quickly.

“I really can’t say how soon that could happen, we’re all just hoping the sooner that relief comes, the better,” Genea Gaddy explained.

Nathaly Prieto, said she’s experienced hardships caused by the coronavirus first-hand, losing her source of income as a result of the pandemic. She added, she hopes the decisions made in the executive order are meant to help people who’s lives have been altered since the outbreak, and are not simply about politics.

“Instead of this benefiting an election year, it should be done benefiting the people that are currently unemployed and currently struggling to make ends meet,” Prieto said. Others had similar feelings, explaining that many of their families, friends and local business owners have fallen victim to the pandemic as well. Local, Ivan Braatz, said he hopes in the midst of hard times, people can find a way to come together and help uplift one another.

“It’s scary, uncertain times. But, I mean the best we can do is lookout for the guy next to you.”

