Miami Valley letter carriers awarded for heroic actions in Miamisburg community

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Postal service workers are most often praised for delivering mail and packages, but some are nationally recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty to protect human life.

On separate occasions, two letter carriers, Jeremy Downing and Nicholas Pierce’s heroic actions helped save a child. Downing found a young boy who ran out of the house while his mother was cooking.

“There was a frantic mother that came running out to me. She was like ‘have you seen a baby,'” Downing said. “I spotted him out the corner of my eye about to cross a very busy road. It scared me so I came over I said ‘hey buddy’ come here and he was like ‘what’s your name?’ so I said my name is Jeremy and I swooped him up and went back to his porch to play until his mom came back and she couldn’t thank me enough.”

Pierce was on his route when he saw a young girl in distress and was able to help her find her way home safely.

“She came up to me and asked me to walk her back to her house. It turned out she didn’t know where she lived so I walked her back to where she said she lived. Then I walked her to another address and had her call her mother,” said Nicholas Pierce.

Tyler Stidham, who is also a Miamisburg Post Office letter carrier helped save a senior. “An elderly man had fallen down and when I drove away I could see his daughter trying to help him up but she obviously couldn’t help him up by herself,” he said.

Troy Griffin was on a route when he saved a man found lying unconscious. “I just kind of start talking to him and he wasn’t responding to me. At first, it looked like he was sleeping and once I realized what was going on I just called 911,” he said.

He waited with the man until the ambulance arrived. The medics were able to resuscitate the man and he made a full recovery.

All four are being recognized for their actions and have received and or nominated for the Postal Service Hero’s Award for acts of heroism.

They told 2 NEWS they don’t think of themselves as heroes, just as people simply doing what’s right.

“I don’t think of myself as a hero. I would do it everyday if i had to,” Griffin said.

“We just do it because we care,” said Downing.