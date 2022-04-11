DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In response to Biden’s proposed ghost gun regulations, several leaders here in the Miami Valley are divided on whether ghost guns should be banned.

“Buckeye Firearm Association does not support this, we dont believe this is constitutional and we dont believe this will do anything about crime,” said Buckeye Firearm Association Executive Director Dean Rieck.

The association believes ghost gun regulations will not have an impact in communities. Rieck believes the proposal violates the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives duties. The federal agency, known as ATF, is responsible for enforcing the nation’s gun laws, not creating them. The ATF proposed a rule last May that would change the federal definition of a firearm to include the parts used to make ghost guns and has been making its way through the federal regulatory process for nearly a year.

“This is really about trying to make something illegal that is not really a danger to anyone,” said Rieck.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims supports Biden’s proposal. According to a statement from Mims’ office, the mayor “is advocating for responsible gun owners by supporting common sense gun safety legislation.” Mims also believes the regulation is “the best tool at our disposal to reduce gun violence.”

Additionally, the Ohio Branch of Moms Demand Action believes ghost guns are fueling gun violence around the country and are grateful that Biden is taking steps to deter gun violence.

The City of Dayton’s community engagement director said ghost guns need to be addressed throughout the Miami Valley, but is advocating for further steps to be taken to deter gun violence.

“When there’s no serial number on the gun, you know you’re not getting it just to have around for safety in households,” said Director Will Smith. “It needs to be done and attacked from various angles, there are multiple pieces to this puzzle and I can’t get upset at a new piece being introduced. Most importantly, I don’t want anyone to think there’s just one magical piece that solves everything, there’s a lot of pieces in deterring crime in the first place.”

In addition to the new regulations, Biden called on Congress to ban the sale and possession of ghost guns.