DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Law enforcement agencies across the Miami Valley are sending condolences in honor of a fallen Indiana officer.

Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was shot in the line of duty while performing a traffic stop on Aug. 10. Burton was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and later transferred to a hospice facility in Richmond, where she died Sept. 18.

Law enforcement agencies throughout the Miami Valley have responded by providing condolences for Burton. You can read some of the responses below.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Officer Seara Burton from the Richmond Police Department. Sheriff Rob Streck on behalf of all of us at MCSO would like to send our deepest condolences to Officer Burton’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

The Centerville Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the Richmond Police Department and to the family, fiance, and friends of Officer Seara Burton. Rest in peace Officer Burton. Centerville Ohio Police Department

Our hearts are heavy for the family and fellow officers of Seara Burton. May her legacy be eternal. West Carrollton Police Department

My wife Jackie and I are terribly saddened to learn of the passing of Officer Seara Burton. It is the worst outcome of what we have all been praying for. We join with the entire Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement officials throughout the Whitewater Valley in extending our deepest condolences to Seara’s family, friends, and the Richmond Police Department. Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter

The Carlisle Police Department sends their thoughts and prayers to the Richmond Indiana Police Department and the family of Officer Seara Burton. Officer Burton succumbed to the injuries she sustained in the line of duty in August of this year. RIP Sister, we have the watch from here! Carlisle Police Department

Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of fallen Richmond Police Department’s Officer Seara Burton as they deal with her tragic line of duty death. Our officers will wear mourning bands on their badges to honor Officer Burton’s sacrifice and service. Dayton Police & Fire

We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the Richmond Police Department, the community, and the family of Ofc. Burton. Ofc. Burton, thank you for your courageous service. Rest in peace, we have the watch from here. Moraine Police Department