WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Whether new to the business, or been doing it for decades, Miami Valley landscaping companies said if gas prices continue to go up, the rates customers have to pay will also continue to rise.

Lawn and landscape businesses rely on gas and diesel for much of their equipment.

“We run zero-turns and push mowers, weed eaters and blowers, they all take gas, nothing electric,” AMP Lawn & Landscaping foreman Jayson Lee said.

While in operation since 2018, it’s the first official year in business for AMP Lawn & Landscaping based in West Carrollton.

Their two crews make 10 to 15 stops a day, and also a couple of trips to the gas station.

“We’ve spent $60 today in gas, and we might have to get some more later,” Lee said.

Lee said gas prices and higher costs are tough on a new business. They already had to raise rates at the start of the year and may have to do it again.

“We don’t want to run our customers off by upping prices, but at the same time, the prices just, it’s so much higher than it was last year,” Lee said. “The operation cost is just outrageous.”

Deal’s Landscape Service in Beavercreek has been in business for 82 years. They’ve seen it all, but even these prices are new to owner John Deal.

“I have never seen a situation like we have today,” Deal said.

Deal said the business is up 74% on gas costs, and he had to raise the price for deliveries by around 15%.

So far, though, Deal said their customers have been understanding.

“We used to make a little bit on deliveries on our trip charges, not anymore,” Deal said. “We’re losing money. But that’s ok, everyone else is losing too, so we gotta be a part of that.”

For AMP Lawn & Landscaping raising rates has lost them a few customers, but Lee said they’re not going to cut corners to save money.

“We’re not going to sacrifice quality for a couple dollars, we’re going to keep our name good,” Lee said.

Both landscaping businesses cover several cities in the Miami Valley. Another way both are trying to save on gas is by scheduling their appointments in the same area on the same day.