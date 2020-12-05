Miami Valley hospitals, residents preparing for Ohio COVID-19 vaccine distribution

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Once approved, nearly 660,000 vaccines will arrive in Ohio beginning December 15 from companies Pfizer and Moderna. Governor DeWine said Friday those initial doses will go to those who are at the highest risk.

“Our goal is to get this out just as quickly as we can,” DeWine said.

In less than two weeks, the first round of coronavirus vaccines will go to hospital workers who care for COVID-19 patients, residents and staff in congregate care settings, and EMS responders.

DeWine said it could be awhile before the average Ohioan has access to one.

“We want to get every Ohioan who wants to take this, we want to get them vaccinated, but it’s going to be sequential and it’s obviously going to take months before we get to that point,” DeWine said.

Dr. Roberto Colon, Assoc. Chief Medical Officer with Miami Valley Hospital, said healthcare organizations have already been planning for the vaccine rollout.

“For how we’re going to be moving forward, for how we’re going to be looking to vaccinate our healthcare providers, for when the vaccine gets here,” Colon said.

Vaccinating health care workers is an essential first step when distributing the vaccine across the state.

“If we are not protecting healthcare workers, we’re not going to be having anyone around to be able to help these patients when they do come into the hospital,” Colon said.

Hearing that vaccines are in the near future comes as good news for some Miami Valley residents.

“I’m ready to get the vaccine and give it a try,” Steve Stoeher said. “I don’t have any reason not to.”

Colon said even though the vaccine is arriving, doesn’t mean COVID-19 guidelines can be ignored.

“There’s still going to be that requirement for everyone to wear the mask, there’s still going to be the need to avoid social gatherings and maintain social distancing,” Colon said.

The shipments that arrive in December will be one dose of the two-dose vaccine. DeWine said more vaccines are expected to arrive in January, but it’s too soon to tell which groups will be eligible for a vaccine next.