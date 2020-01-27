Miami Valley hospitals prepare for possible coronavirus outbreak

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed three new cases of the fast-spreading coronavirus on Sunday, two in California and another in Arizona.

A new strain of the virus is now considered a Class A disease in Ohio which means it must be immediately reported.

“It’s a virus that develops similar symptoms to the flu and it can be very serious in some people,” said Dan Suffoletto, Public Information Supervisor at Dayton and Montgomery County Public Health.

At least 56 people have died from a new strain of the coronavirus. The symptoms include fever, runny nose, headache, and sore throat. Doctor Nancy Pook, a physician with Kettering Health Network, says her staff is trained and prepared to treat the infectious disease.

“Every place that you walk into as an emergency department will ask the question, ‘Have you traveled out of the country in the last 30 days?'” Dr. Pook said. “The first line of protection is to place a mask on the infected patient. And so we encourage that now because after all, it is flu season.”

Another key precaution is proper hygiene.

“You will see as you walk in the room and outside the rooms that there are alcohol dispensers and cleansers everywhere as well as sinks everywhere so that people are washing their hands,” Dr. Pook said.

So far, no cases have been reported in Ohio.