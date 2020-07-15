Miami Valley hospitals have capacity to support more COVID-19 patients

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hospitalizations across the state continue to rise with 160 more people admitted in the past day. That includes 36 ICU admissions. Despite that increase, local health officials say bed usage for COVID-19 patients in the Miami Valley remains low.

As testing picks up and coronavirus cases continue to surge in Montgomery County, the number of COVID-19 patients seen in hospitals is gradually increasing.

“We are seeing more COVID patients right now than we did early June….significantly more, and we’re starting to see some of the same numbers that we saw at the peak, and in a couple of cases higher depending on where we are looking,” Dr. Roberto Colon, Associate Chief Medical Director at Miami Valley Hospital.

Despite that uptick, Dr. Colon said COVID-related hospitalizations are very low compared to the total number of patients they’re seeing. COVID patients account for five to seven percent of patients at Miami Valley Hospital.

“If the numbers continue to go up indefinitely then there may be a situation where hospitals anywhere are going to start reaching capacity but we are nowhere near that point right now,” Dr. Colon said.

Officials at Kettering Health Network say for now they are also in good shape and have the capacity to support more patients.

“We are busy. We’ve gotten back to being busy but not as busy as we were before COVID broke out in the first place. Our ICU units are busy but they are not completely full. And we have not had to cut back on surgery or other types of treatment,” said Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein, Chief Quality Officer at Kettering Medical Center.

Dr. Weinstein said he’s hoping the new mask ordinance will help keep things under control.

“It’s pretty simple. If we wear masks we’re not going to get into a situation like New York had a few months ago and other parts of the country are having right now,” Dr. Weinstein said.