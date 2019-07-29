Miami Valley Hospital to make donation to Foodbank

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
foodbank_1538126224731.jpg

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Hospital says it will make a donation to The Foodbank on Monday to support victims of the Memorial Day tornadoes.

According to the hospital, staff hosted bake sales and raffle baskets to raise the funds for the donation.

The donation will officially be made in a ceremony on Monday at the hospital. The Foodbank CEO Michelle Riley will be on hand to accept the donation.

