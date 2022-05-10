CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A hospital in the Miami Valley will close its obstetrics unit in July.

Premier Health said its obstetrics unit at Miami Valley Hospital South will close on July 8. The last day of deliveries at the unit will be June 30.

According to the release, the closure is so the beds in the unit can be used for medical/surgical care. Premier Health said its orthopedic and spine, oncology and cardiology services, as well as emergency and trauma care have experienced growth, creating a demand for inpatient beds.

The network said it will have positions available for all of the employees affected by the closure, and that they will be able to move to similar roles and shifts in Premier Health.