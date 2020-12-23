Miami Valley Hospital receives 4,300 Moderna vaccines

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The Miami Valley Hospital is among the first hospitals in Dayton to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Several of the front line workers who received vaccinations on Tuesday told 2 News they were emotional throughout the process. After spending most of the year treating COVID-19 patients, they shared they felt exhausted and hopeless at times but today’s vaccinations were the best Christmas present.

“Absolutely get the vaccine, if you want life to get back to normal then you must get the vaccine,” said MVH Emergency Medicine Physician Jeremy Moore.

MVH staff say getting their first batch of 4,300 moderna vaccines gave them hope after seeing the destruction and death of COVID-19 up close.

“It feels like war and we’re having battles every day,” said MVH Critical Care Physician Steven Chambers. “We’re winning some but losing many, but we’re giving it everything we can possibly give to get these patients through this.”

MVH staff members wouldn’t say how many employees signed up to get vaccinated but said they’re hopeful most of their employees will be vaccinated by the end of January. Roughly 10 front line workers got vaccinated so far.

“However not everyone can be done in one day so we’re telling all of our team members and physicians and all our partners who received the vaccination hang in there, be patient,” said MVH President Mike Uhl. “Our goal is to get everyone vaccinated by the end of january.”

Several front line workers said despite worries and concerns from others, one of the biggest reasons to get vaccinated was to ensure their families stay safe.

“Its been a long year treating a lot of sick patients, you always worry about taking it home to your family,” said Moore. “It offers hope and maybe there is light at the end of the tunnel here.”

The Ohio Department of Health announced Tuesday the second shipment of vaccines. Ohio will see 89,700 Pfizer vaccines on Christmas Eve, plus an additional 69,7000 Moderna vaccines later this week. Those vaccines will go to hospitals that have yet to receive any shipments.