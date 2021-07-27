Miami Valley Hospital ranks 8th among all Ohio hospitals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Hospital ranked eighth among all Ohio hospitals in the latest annual rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.

According to a release, the hospital, which is part of Premier Health, again had the best performance among all hospitals in the Dayton region. The distinction includes Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood and Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville.

The hospital received a “high-performing” designation in 12 additional areas of care: orthopedics; pulmonology and lung surgery; urology; heart failure; heart attack; colon cancer surgery; hip replacement; knee replacement; kidney failure; pneumonia; diabetes; and stroke.

“Miami Valley Hospital continues to demonstrate its commitment to quality hospital care,” said Mike Uhl, president of Miami Valley Hospital. “This acknowledgement from U.S. News and World Report shows why we’re so proud of our compassionate team of physicians, providers, nurses, and clinical and support professionals for bringing this level of excellence to our hospital each and every day.”

Additionally, Premier Health said Atrium Medical Center’s rehabilitation services ranked 43rd in the nation, and areas of care receiving a “high-performing” designation include heart attack, heart failure, and kidney failure. Upper Valley Medical Center received a “high performing” designation for treatment of kidney failure.

