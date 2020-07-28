Miami Valley Hospital ranked eighth best in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — U.S. News and World Report ranked Miami Valley Hospital as the eighth best hospital out of 216 in Ohio, and the number one hospital in Dayton.
Miami Valley Hospital, which is a part of Premier Health, shares the distinction with its North location in Englewood and its South location in Centerville.
“Once again, Miami Valley Hospital demonstrates its commitment to quality hospital care,” said Mike Uhl, president of Miami Valley Hospital. “This honor from U.S. News and World Report shows why we’re so proud of – and confident in – our compassionate team of physicians, providers, nurses, and clinical and support professionals for bringing this level of excellence to our hospital each and every day.”
To review the entire list of Ohio’s best hospitals, click here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Miami University plans to have undergrads go remote until Sept. 21
- 1 hospitalized after shots fired at party in Washington Township
- Director of Ohio’s prison system tests positive for COVID-19
- Montgomery County cancels annual tire buyback event due to COVID-19
- Florida man accused of using COVID-19 relief funds to buy Lamborghini