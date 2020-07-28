Miami Valley Hospital ranked eighth best in Ohio

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Miami Valley Hospital

Miami Valley Hospital and other local facilities are preparing for a likely spike in COVID-19 cases.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — U.S. News and World Report ranked Miami Valley Hospital as the eighth best hospital out of 216 in Ohio, and the number one hospital in Dayton.

Miami Valley Hospital, which is a part of Premier Health, shares the distinction with its North location in Englewood and its South location in Centerville.

“Once again, Miami Valley Hospital demonstrates its commitment to quality hospital care,” said Mike Uhl, president of Miami Valley Hospital. “This honor from U.S. News and World Report shows why we’re so proud of – and confident in – our compassionate team of physicians, providers, nurses, and clinical and support professionals for bringing this level of excellence to our hospital each and every day.”

To review the entire list of Ohio’s best hospitals, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS