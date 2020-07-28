Miami Valley Hospital ranked eighth best in Ohio

Miami Valley Hospital and other local facilities are preparing for a likely spike in COVID-19 cases.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — U.S. News and World Report ranked Miami Valley Hospital as the eighth best hospital out of 216 in Ohio, and the number one hospital in Dayton.

Miami Valley Hospital, which is a part of Premier Health, shares the distinction with its North location in Englewood and its South location in Centerville.

“Once again, Miami Valley Hospital demonstrates its commitment to quality hospital care,” said Mike Uhl, president of Miami Valley Hospital. “This honor from U.S. News and World Report shows why we’re so proud of – and confident in – our compassionate team of physicians, providers, nurses, and clinical and support professionals for bringing this level of excellence to our hospital each and every day.”

To review the entire list of Ohio’s best hospitals, click here.