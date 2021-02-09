Miami Valley Hospital ranked among best in nation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health’s Miami Valley Hospital has been recognized by Healthgrades as one of the nation’s 100 best hospitals for the sixth straight year.

The hospital said the distinction places it among the top 2 percent of 4,500 hospitals analyzed. It includes Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood and Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville.

The award is based solely on the hospital’s clinical quality outcomes for the years 2017 through 2019, according to Healthgrades.

“We are pleased that Healthgrades has again recognized Miami Valley Hospital’s sustained commitment to our mission to improve the health of the communities we serve,” said Mike Uhl, president of Miami Valley Hospital. “This national recognition reflects the excellence that our skilled and compassionate teams of physicians, providers, nurses, and clinical and support professionals bring to their work every day.”

Miami Valley Hospital was the only recipient of the award in the Dayton area.

