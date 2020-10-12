Miami Valley Hospital participating in COVID-19 treatment trial

DAYTON, Ohio – (WDTN) – COVID-19 patients in the Miami Valley can now enroll in a study of an experimental drug to treat COVID-19.

Miami Valley Hospital is actively enrolling patients in the REGN-COV2 study, Regeneron’s investigational COVID-19 antibody treatment for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized or recovering at home.

The hospital said it is the only clinical site in Ohio participating in both the hospitalized and outpatient trials, both of which are randomized and double-blind. President Trump received a dose of REGN-COV2 following an “expanded access” request from the president’s physicians.

REGN-COV2 is an investigational antibody cocktail that is in clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19. It consists of two potent, complementary virus-neutralizing antibodies and was designed specifically to target the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus. Preliminary data released by Regeneron showed that REGN-COV2 reduced viral levels and time to alleviate symptoms in non-hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

 Individuals interested in participating in Regeneron’s COVID-19 clinical trials may complete a brief online screener at ClinLife.com/COVID to see if they qualify.

You may qualify for these research studies if the following applies to you:

  • You are at least 18 years old  
  • You have been diagnosed with/suspect you have Coronavirus (COVID-19/ SARS-CoV-2)  

OR

  • You are at least 18 years old  
  • Your household member has been recently (within the last 3 days) diagnosed with/ suspect they have Coronavirus (COVID-19/ SARS-CoV-2)
