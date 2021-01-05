Miami Valley Hospital on track administering COVID-19 vaccines, ready for 1B group

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Doctors at Miami Valley Hospital say they are right on schedule with COVID-19 vaccinations and are urging people who got the first dose to come back for the second. They say if people forget or choose not to come back, the vaccine may not be effective.

“I do think because of all of the attention that we are getting around this, you’re going to get people who are much more apt to come back for that second dose,” said Dr. Roberto Colón, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital.

Colón said they are on schedule to administer the second dose to the 1A group. However, if some people do miss their 28th day scheduled appointment for the second dose, he says a slight delay won’t affect the process too much but never coming back obviously won’t be good.

“There are going to be some people for whatever reason may not be able to get their vaccine on the 28th day,” said Colón. “They do not have to come back and start over if they go beyond the 28 days or even a little further out. We believe they are likely to still have the same immune response to the second dose.”

Once the 1B group starts, Miami Valley Hospital is preparing to start administering their first dose while also finishing up the second dose of the 1A group, but they expect the process to go smoothly. Any problems people experienced in the first group with distribution procedures, Colón says they will learn from it and hopefully ease the process across the board.

“This is something that’s a brand new process for everybody, even the distribution of the vaccine was something that’s very different as we’re getting it out,” said Colón. “Difficulties arose but we go back and think how can we do this better for the next wave of people coming in and we get faster, faster and faster with a goal of trying to get the vaccine out as quickly as we get it.”

Looking ahead, Colón says it will most likely be months until the general public has access to COVID vaccines but he believes if people stick to the 28 day schedule it will make administering the vaccines more quickly and efficiently.

Secondly, he says to not treat the second dose of the COVID vaccine like other vaccines that require multiple doses, such as Hepatitis A, MMR and more. Each vaccine itself is very specific to the disease it’s treating and the course of treatment, so it’s best to not move into the standard operating procedure because it simply wasn’t studied that way.