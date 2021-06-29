Miami Valley hit by heatwave; Clark, Greene counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — 4:40 PM UPDATE: Clark and Greene County have been issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:15 p.m. by the National Weather Service.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist said he’s tracking possible wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail moving in with the storms.

4:15 PM UPDATE: The sun is beating down on the Miami Valley, bringing temperatures well into the 90s and even into the 100s closer to Central Ohio.

Current Temps

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis is tracking thunderstorms moving through Central Ohio as well, with a few isolated showers south of Dayton. He said there is a chance of spotty showers or thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Storm Team 2 Live Doppler Radar

The risk of severe weather is very low but the parts of the region could see strong wind gusts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Pfizer and Moderna Longevity, might not need booster shot

Food Distribution and Vaccine Clinic, Dixie Twin Drive-In

6-29 Severe Weather

29 plaintiffs file new lawsuit against Ohio State University over Strauss abuse

Dianne Feinstein's Tahoe estate listed for $41M

Ohio bill to prohibit mandatory vaccinations in public schools

More News