Miami Valley hit by heatwave; Clark, Greene counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — 4:40 PM UPDATE: Clark and Greene County have been issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:15 p.m. by the National Weather Service.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist said he’s tracking possible wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail moving in with the storms.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Delaware OH, Ashley OH, Kilbourne OH until 4:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/8XjpUaIxqs — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) June 29, 2021

4:15 PM UPDATE: The sun is beating down on the Miami Valley, bringing temperatures well into the 90s and even into the 100s closer to Central Ohio.

Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis is tracking thunderstorms moving through Central Ohio as well, with a few isolated showers south of Dayton. He said there is a chance of spotty showers or thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The risk of severe weather is very low but the parts of the region could see strong wind gusts.