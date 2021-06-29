Miami Valley hit by heatwave; Clark, Greene counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — 4:40 PM UPDATE: Clark and Greene County have been issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5:15 p.m. by the National Weather Service.
Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist said he’s tracking possible wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail moving in with the storms.
4:15 PM UPDATE: The sun is beating down on the Miami Valley, bringing temperatures well into the 90s and even into the 100s closer to Central Ohio.
Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis is tracking thunderstorms moving through Central Ohio as well, with a few isolated showers south of Dayton. He said there is a chance of spotty showers or thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday.
The risk of severe weather is very low but the parts of the region could see strong wind gusts.