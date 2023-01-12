DAYTON, OH (WDTN) — Mother nature is feeling a bit blue today, and you may too, thanks to Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD.

Emily Riggs, Therapist at Kettering Health Intensive Outpatient Program said, “Most professionals would point to the changing seasons. We have less daylight hours and that’s going to affect most of us pretty immediately.”

The same can be said for how overcast it has been. The low sun angle does not allow for cold air at the surface to rise and creates an inversion as a result where temperatures above the surface are warmer than at the ground, trapping moisture and creating pesky clouds for days, limiting exposure to the sun, making people who are affected feel down.

Riggs said, “The symptoms of SAD or seasonal affective disorder can really mirror those of depression. Right. So we might start to just have that low depressed mood, maybe what we classically call feeling blue.”

As soon as you think you may suffer, it is important to get treatment as soon as you can.

Megan Cales, Crisis Lead at Samaritan Behavioral Health said, “The earlier that you get treatment, the better chance that you have of alleviating the symptoms and preventing the symptoms from impacting your life in a significant way, because without alleviation, it can impact your social functioning, your job functioning, and just your interpersonal happiness.”

Treatment usually involves an antidepressant, paired with therapy.

Cales said, “Those two work best together. You know, antidepressant isn’t like a catch all. It won’t just resolve everything. It works best if you also engage in therapy with it as well.”

If you are having suicidal thoughts, you should call 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.