Miami Valley health experts outline steps to reach Biden’s May 1 vaccine goal

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Health officials in the Miami Valley said it will take a number of factors to make President Biden’s goal to make the vaccine available for all adults by May 1 happen.

2 NEWS reached out to Gov. DeWine’s office Friday and was told Ohio is on target to meet the president’s goal before May 1.

“If everything stayed the same as it is today, I’d say that’s maybe not impossible, but an improbable goal,” Premier Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Joseph Allen said. “However, I’ll tell you, what we’ve learned with COVID is things change rapidly.”

Allen said in order to make more vaccines available, they’re going to first need more supply. He said vaccine funding in the recent COVID-19 relief bill will likely help give a boost to ramp up supply.

Then it’ll take more staffing and IT to build up online scheduling and patient systems to get the doses into the arms of those who want them.

“If we get the supply higher, every person we vaccinate is making the demand a little bit lower,” Allen said. “I think we could possibly meet that goal.”

Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County Public Information Supervisor Dan Suffoletto said PHDMC has had trainings since before the pandemic on how to handle large vaccination clinics.

As the vaccines they receive increase each week, they’re looking at increasing the number of hours and days the vaccine will be available.

“We’re using the incident management system, and that’s built to be scalable, so it could start out very small and grow very big, and that’s a system that’s not only used here in Montgomery County, but also statewide and nationally,” Suffoletto said.

Suffoletto said the state’s mass vaccination clinics, like the one planned for the Dayton Convention Center later this month, will play a big roll in meeting vaccine demand, which will then put Ohio closer to the May 1 goal.

“That’s something they’ve been planning for as we go along, and the size and the scope of those can increase as the vaccine becomes available,” Suffoletto said.

Suffoletto is encouraging anyone who wants a vaccine and is eligible to register for an appointment online or over the phone because there are still spaces available.