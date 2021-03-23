Miami Valley health departments oppose bill seeking to restrict health orders; will hold briefing at 4:30 p.m.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County will host a virtual news conference Tuesday, March 23, to express its opposition to Senate Bill 22 — a bill seeking to restrict health orders

The virtual news conference will begin at 4:30 p.m.

The health departments of Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Piqua, Preble, Montgomery and Warren counties all warn of “ill-advised changes to public health authority” stemming from this legislation.

To that end, public health officials from Clark, Greene, Montgomery and Warren counties will be speaking during the conference.

In summary, Senate Bill 22 seeks to amend the Ohio Revised Code to establish legislative oversight of certain orders and rules issued by the state’s executive branch, which would include establishing the Ohio Health Oversight and Advisory Committee.

To express their opposition to this legislation, the Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners and the Montgomery County Board of Health sent Governor Mike DeWine a signed letter Monday, March 22.

“Senate Bill 22 … undermines scientific and public health principles proven to be incontrovertibly true for communicable disease control,” the letter reads. “Most disturbing, this reactionary legislation has far reaching negative health consequences beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. The provisions aimed at removing local Boards of Health authority are especially troubling and demonstrate ignorance and a complete disregard for the public’s health and safety.”

Both boards commend DeWine for “protecting the health of all Ohioans” and state that they stand with the governor in opposition to the bill.

WDTN.com will stream the event live in the player above. PHDMC will also live stream the press conference on its Facebook, here.