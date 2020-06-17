Miami Valley health agencies prepared if coronavirus cases spike

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the state works on a COVID-19 second wave contingency plan, hospitals and health agencies in the Miami Valley are already prepared.

Governor Mike DeWine said Tuesday the state wants to avoid another shutdown and his office is still discussing what will happen if cases spike.

DeWine said they want to use in-depth data to pinpoint rises in coronavirus cases locally.

“What we’re going to look for in Ohio is the areas where there are problems and we’re going to try to look at those areas and deal with those areas an work with local officials.”

“The local and the regional snapshot, that information is incredibly important, and that is one of the tools we’ve been using since the very beginning,” Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association President and CEO Sarah Hackenbracht said.

Hackenbracht said the hospitals in the Miami Valley update data at least once a day to monitor the number of COVID-19 patients coming in.

If a spike or second wave of cases appears, preparations that began months ago still remain in place.

“The hospitals, public health and emergency management agencies across the region have not suspended any of their activities or preparations, and, in fact, we are all still meeting and coordinating our activities on a regular basis,” Hackenbracht said.

She said when it comes to possible local shutdowns, the data will be a key factor to decide what shutdowns would be most effective to stop the spread while still protecting the economy.