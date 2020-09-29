Miami Valley has 8 counties on Ohio’s COVID-19 ‘Top 20 Highest Occurrence’ list

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine gave his Tuesday update on which counties were ranked in the “Top 20 Highest Occurrence” list, and eight of them were located in the Miami Valley.
The counties in order are:
- Mercer
- Shelby
- Darke
- Miami
- Butler
- Auglaize
- Greene
- Montgomery
Butler, Mercer and Montgomery County are currently at a “Level 3 Public Emergency” rating of red. All other counties in the Miami Valley, excluding Shelby County, are in at a “Level 2 Public Emergency” rating of orange.
Shelby and Van Wert are the only counties that are at “Level 1 Public Emergency” rating of yellow.
