Miami Valley has 8 counties on Ohio’s COVID-19 ‘Top 20 Highest Occurrence’ list

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine gave his Tuesday update on which counties were ranked in the “Top 20 Highest Occurrence” list, and eight of them were located in the Miami Valley.

The counties in order are:

  • Mercer
  • Shelby
  • Darke
  • Miami
  • Butler
  • Auglaize
  • Greene
  • Montgomery

Butler, Mercer and Montgomery County are currently at a “Level 3 Public Emergency” rating of red. All other counties in the Miami Valley, excluding Shelby County, are in at a “Level 2 Public Emergency” rating of orange.

Shelby and Van Wert are the only counties that are at “Level 1 Public Emergency” rating of yellow.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS