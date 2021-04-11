Miami Valley gyms see business increase due to vaccine rollout & warm weather

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Several gyms in the Miami Valley say they’ve seen an uptick in business since COVID-19 vaccines started rolling out into communities. Some of the gyms say they’re not requiring people to wear masks during individual workouts but they do encourage social distancing.

“Now with the vaccines being available, people have begun to go out and resume their normal life,” said DMC Boxing Owner Daniel Meza-Cuadra.

DMC Boxing saw an 80-percent decrease in business when the pandemic hit but they say a year later, they’ve almost fully recovered. They believe residents feel safer returning to the gym after getting their dose. DMC doesn’t require masks during the workout and says they’ve seen about 50% of their clients choose not to wear one.

“This is real, we’ve lost a lot of people, almost everybody knows someone who had the virus or lost someone to it so we have to be conscious, respect other people and respect the people around us,” said Meza-Cuadra.

And, they’re not alone as other gyms are also seeing more customers.

“I think over time, it kind of set in and we’re starting to get back to something you’d consider normal,” said Frequency Fitness Owner Ben Heal.

Kettering’s Frequency Fitness say they believe their increase in business is due to the warmer weather. “Freq Fit” says their success is attributed to being a one-on-one workout environment, so with no massive crowds, they give their clients the choice to wear a mask during workouts.

“We’re referring to it as ‘covid-weight’, so many people had to be shut in for a year, drank too much, ate too much so some folks need to get some weight off,” said Heal. “These hoodies and jackets are going away now.”

Both DMC Boxing and Frequency Fitness say they’ve made workouts safer by limiting the number of clients to specific time-slot appointments and sanitize between groups. Plus, online options are available as well.

As of Sunday night, according to the Coronavirus Dashboard, over 35-percent of Ohioans have received at least one dose of a vaccine.