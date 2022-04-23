FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – With the warmer weather, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and motorcycle rider organizations are reminding drivers to be aware of motorcycles on the roads.

May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. The City of Fairborn made an official declaration in honor of the month Saturday morning.

“It’s important that we’re aware of them this time of year because as the weather warms up, more motorcyclists come out,” Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller said.

The proclamation was presented to Chapter F of the Fairborn Gold Wing Road Riders Association, which focuses on safety for riders and the cars around them.

“What we would like to see people do is start teaching their kids at a young age to start counting motorcycles,” Gold Wing Road Riders Association Chapter F Director Lloyd Glydewell said. “As they get older, they’re going to be aware, it’s a natural thing.”

Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller presents Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month proclamation to Chapter F of the Fairborn Gold Wing Road Riders Association

As we approach the summer months, OSHP is reminding drivers that more motorcycles will be on the road.

Drivers should give motorcyclists plenty of space, and keep an eye out for bikers when changing lanes or crossing an intersection.

“A lot of times when we have crashes at intersections, it’s because we had a car pull out before a motorcycle because they’re looking for a car, and they’re not looking for that smaller object in the roadway which is a motorcycle.” OSHP Dayton Post Sgt. Dallas Root said.

Another issue OSHP often encounters is new or unendorsed motorcyclists on the roads.

“You can have 20 years experience driving a car, but I can tell you, the moment you get on a motorcycle, and you go out and enjoy the roadways, it’s going to be a completely different experience,” Root said.

Gydewell said people head out during the warmer months, always look twice and stay aware.

“Watch, be aware, put down your phones, pay attention,” Glydewell said.

ODOT does spring road cleaning to clear debris off state roadways. People are also asked to keep their streets clear of grass clippings or other debris, which could cause a rider to lose control of their motorcycle.

For motorcyclists, OSHP recommends taking a safety course, always wearing a helmet, routine bike maintenance, and staying aware of other drivers.