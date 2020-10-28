DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley is holding a virtual fundraising event from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 28.
A spokesperson for the organization said the cost is $10 per person. Proceeds will benefit the Miracle Clubhouse which provides support for people recovering from mental illness in Dayton.
The virtual event will feature speaker Andrea Paquette, founder and president of the Stigma-Free Society.
For registration visit the Goodwill Easterseals website.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Miami Valley Goodwill to hold virtual mental wellness fundraising event
- Watch Live: Twitter, Facebook, Google CEOs to testify on social media protections amid censorship claims
- Boeing makes deeper job cuts as aircraft business slows
- Good Samaritan saves kitten frozen to truck tire in Colorado
- Is Trump or Biden more of a patriot? Here’s what 1,100 voters said