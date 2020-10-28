Miami Valley Goodwill to hold virtual mental wellness fundraising event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley is holding a virtual fundraising event from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 28.

A spokesperson for the organization said the cost is $10 per person. Proceeds will benefit the Miracle Clubhouse which provides support for people recovering from mental illness in Dayton.

The virtual event will feature speaker Andrea Paquette, founder and president of the Stigma-Free Society.

For registration visit the Goodwill Easterseals website.