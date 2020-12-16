Miami Valley Goodwill receives $10M donation from Mackenzie Scott

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley (GESMV) announced Wednesday that it received a $10 million donation from author and philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott.
The organization said the donation was given to help support their mission of helping people with disabilities and other disadvantages achieve independence and improve their quality of life.
“This generous gift to our great Goodwill Easterseals organization will help us to more rapidly expand support for people in need in the Miami Valley during this challenging time,” said Gary Hunt, Board Chair of GESMV.
GESMV was one of 384 organizations selected from over 6,400 organizations nationwide reviewed by Scott’s team.
The organization said the donation is the largest they have ever received.
