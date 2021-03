DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley announced that its Medical Equipment Loan Program is now open.

The organization said the program was suspended back in March of 2020 due to the pandemic but is now open and ready to loan equipment to the community.

Through the program, people can borrow free assistive living medical equipment such as wheelchairs, commodes, walkers and crutches.

For more information, call (937) 528-6357 or visit www.gesmv.org.