Miami Valley Goodwill launches program to help people with justice system involvement

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley has launched a program to help young adults who have current or previous justice system involvement.

The LifeLaunch 2.0 program offers assistance to people in need of help with housing, addiction and recovery, mental health services, counseling, job training and employment.

The organization said it is working with the Dayton Prosecutor’s Office on the program.

“They meet with our clients in jail as well as in the office, and we are able to work closely with them to advocate for clients within the courts,” said Jill Bucaro, Social Worker for the Public Defenders Office. “A couple of our clients have been sentenced to probation rather than time within a correctional facility because the courts do not want to interrupt the work they are doing with this unique program.”

For more information, visit gesmv.org.