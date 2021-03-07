Miami Valley Girl Scouts need your help to give back to nonprofits

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Girl Scout troops are in need of your help to give back to organizations.

Local Girl Scouts are working to fill 21 delivery trucks with 85,000 boxes of cookies to distribute to local nonprofits.

You can help them with their Cookies for a Cause campaign by purchasing cookie packages to be donated to local organizations in healthcare, military and food pantries.

The Girl Scout troops hope to donate 15,000 of those boxes to airmen at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

To order cookies online to donate, visit www.gswo.org/findcookies.