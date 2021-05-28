Miami Valley gas prices: Which county saves most at the pump?

Local News

by: fox8webcentral

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — With gas prices soaring to their highest levels since 2014, here is a breakdown of how much you could be paying to fill up in the Miami Valley.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Ohio today is $2.960.

Here is a look at some of the cities that have the least expensive prices and, also, a county-by-county look at some of the average prices AAA found:

Miami Valley county breakdown:

CLARK: $2.987

CHAMPAIGN: $2.984

DARKE: $2.957

GREENE: $2.983

MIAMI: $2.967

MERCER: $2.932

MONTGOMERY: $2.963

PREBLE: $2.927

SHEBLY: $2.936

See more Ohio counties, here.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.03 this week. Memorial Day weekend prices have not been this high since 2014, when they averaged $3.65 a gallon.

AAA anticipates that 37 million Americans will travel by car and plane on Memorial Day weekend. That’s up 60% from last year, when many were cautious about the pandemic and stayed home.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS