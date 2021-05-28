Miami Valley gas prices: Which county saves most at the pump?

(WJW) — With gas prices soaring to their highest levels since 2014, here is a breakdown of how much you could be paying to fill up in the Miami Valley.
According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Ohio today is $2.960.
Here is a look at some of the cities that have the least expensive prices and, also, a county-by-county look at some of the average prices AAA found:
Miami Valley county breakdown:
CLARK: $2.987
CHAMPAIGN: $2.984
DARKE: $2.957
GREENE: $2.983
MIAMI: $2.967
MERCER: $2.932
MONTGOMERY: $2.963
PREBLE: $2.927
SHEBLY: $2.936
See more Ohio counties, here.
The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.03 this week. Memorial Day weekend prices have not been this high since 2014, when they averaged $3.65 a gallon.
AAA anticipates that 37 million Americans will travel by car and plane on Memorial Day weekend. That’s up 60% from last year, when many were cautious about the pandemic and stayed home.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)