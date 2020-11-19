Miami Valley Gaming adjusts hours as curfew takes effect

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Valley Gaming said Thursday it is changing its hours of operation due to the Governor’s curfew directive.

Miami Valley Gaming said in a release its operating hours will change to 6 am-10 pm, starting Nov 19 at 10 pm.

“Nothing is more important that the health and safety of our guests and employees.” said Domenic Mancini, President and General Manager of Miami Valley Gaming. “We’ve worked closely with Governor DeWine’s team and the Ohio Lottery Commission to implement all appropriate safety precautions. This includes the new curfew as well as the mask mandate. We will continue to all safety standards aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Like all the affected business, we are still accessing what impact this will have on the business, the employees and guests but the focus right now is on slowing the spread of COVID-19.”

The facilities hours will be 6am-10pm. daily. Learn more on Miami Valley Gaming’s website.