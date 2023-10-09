Get ready: Another herald of autumn has arrived with the first frost advisory of the season.

With a possible low of 35 degrees overnight, the National Weather Service has declared a frost advisory from 4-9 a.m. Tuesday for the Miami Valley area as well as all the way south to Cincinnati and east to Columbus.

While this is a cold that dangerous almost exclusively only to some plants, it’s a good reminder that we are approaching the middle of October, and it will likely only get colder.

For those plants you’ve put out that might be at risk, you may want to bring them inside.

According to Storm Team 2’s Jamie Jarosik, Monday will be the coldest of the week, with Tuesday and Wednesday’s mercury climbing into the 60s and then Thursday and Friday hitting 70.