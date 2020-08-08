Miami Valley football coaches hopeful for games after OHSAA reveals plan

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced plans for a shortened football season, and football coaches in the Miami Valley are hopeful this means games will be played this year.

The proposal is waiting on approval by Governor Mike DeWine, who has not yet approved games for contact sports.

If approved, the regular season would kick off August 24. Teams would play six games leading up to the playoffs.

Tippecanoe High School head football coach Matt Burgbacher said he’s glad to see the season move forward.

“You won’t see me get bent out of shape as long as they tell us that we can play,” Burgbacher said. “I’m fine with it.”

All previously scheduled game contracts are voidable, so schools can come up with new game schedules.

Alter High School head football coach Ed Domsitz said there will be lots of work ahead to come up with a new game schedule for their league.

“I know in our situation, we have a league, we play 5 other teams in the league,” Domsitz said. “That leaves us one game short during that abbreviated season, so finding that one opponent could be a challenge.”

The playoffs would begin October 9 and all teams are eligible to enter.

If eliminated from the playoffs, teams have the option to schedule four additional games before November 14.

The state championship game would be no later than November 21.

Domsitz said while this plan is a step in the right direction, there are still unanswered questions.

“I’m still concerned about what happens, how do we cover someone who tests positive, etc.,” Domsitz said.

No matter what the proposal is, Burgbacher said it’s an opportunity for his team to play.

“Yeah we would love 10 games, we would love to make the playoffs and have everything normal, but I think we all are smart enough to know the last 5 months has not been normal, so we knew there would be some changes,” Burgbacher said.

During his press conference Friday, DeWine said that he plans to make an announcement about high school sports next week.

To read more about the proposal, click here.