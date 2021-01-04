Miami Valley food pantries still need help after the holidays

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The holidays are known as the giving season but now that they’re over, local food pantries still need support to help community members struggling with food insecurity.

Executive director of With God’s Grace food pantry, Nicole Adkins said, “During December we’ve actually seen three-fourths more…families [that have] never been to the food pantry before.”

She said she doesn’t expect that influx to decrease any time soon.



“Probably in the next week or so we’re going to see a lot more families coming in because you have to think, a lot of families that [were] getting the pandemic relief [are] not getting it anymore, until they get the program…in Ohio up and running, which has not been enforced yet.”



During the holidays Adkins said it was easier to keep the store stocked through area food drives, but now donations have slowed. That’s where she said local business and community members can help bridge the gap in the new year.



“Anybody can bring in donations,” Adkins explained. “Also if you’re a farmer and you [have] fresh produce, we will accept fresh produce and we also accept frozen products. You can do your donations here at the free store Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 to 5. All you have to do is go to the back door, ring the bell and somebody will come and unload the food from your vehicles.”



The organization said they will also accept semi truck loads of donations. More information about receiving help from With God’s Grace including requirements to shop at their free grocery store can be found here.