DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) —Food banks have seen a steep increase in the number of people seeking help since the start of the pandemic, and that has continued due to higher food prices driven by inflation.

The Foodbank, Inc. volunteers loaded up vehicles with free fresh produce and other food items Tuesday morning at Greeneview High School in Jamestown.

This was the third of eight mass food distributions planned for the year. They will continue through Thanksgiving.

The Foodbank also holds a weekly drive-thru food pantry every Wednesday and offers a free pantry locator device on their website.

Local organizations like The Foodbank say that many of the families they serve are brand new to the process.

“We encourage anybody that is looking to utilize our services to definitely come on down and give us a try,” Amber Wright, developing and marketing coordinator for The Foodbank said.

“We’re very welcoming. We’re non-judgmental, and we understand that with inflation and the economy right now, there’s a lot of folks that are utilizing our services for the first time.”

The Foodbank’s next mass distribution is scheduled for Aug. 29 at UD Arena.