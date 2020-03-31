Miami Valley first responders deploy to New York to help with coronavirus crisis

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – MedPro LLC., a private ambulance company in Eaton, is deploying EMTs and paramedics to New York to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

“New York right now is getting hit pretty hard, it’s the closest to us and the easiest for us to get up to. We were asked to go so we answered that call and went up there,” said Amanda Wilson, director of marketing at MedPro.

Eight crew members are headed to New York with AMR by request from FEMA. Four more crews are on standby and are ready to deploy any day. Each crew member has years of training and experience in the medical field. MedPro has been called on before to respond to emergencies like hurricanes.

“They’ll be helping the local fire departments and EMS up there. Pretty much anything that they can help with and anything that is asked of them,” explained Wilson

As of Tuesday, New York reported more than 60,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 according to the CDC.

“They’re all super passionate about helping others. Right now it’s probably the hardest for them because it’s so close to home and it’s happening here at home and they’re seeing it all first hand,” said Wilson.

Deployments can usually last 21 days for MedPro employees but this time, they don’t have any idea how long they could be in New York and when they could return.

Wilson is also personally affected by the deployment as her father is one of the employees working to save lives in New York.

“It’s my dad going up there so it’s kind of scary for me,” said Wilson. “but I’m super proud of him as well as our crews that are being able to go up there.”

According to Wilson the crews say they are happy to do their part in helping the country come together during these uncertain times and are thankful to help those in need.

“Just keep all of our first responders and everyone who’s out there in your prayers and your thoughts. This is a very scary time not only the people that it’s affecting but their families as well,” said Wilson.