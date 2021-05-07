Miami Valley Fire District’s first chief to retire

Matthew Queen, the only person to serve as chief of the Miami Valley Fire District since it was formed, announced his retirement effective June 25. (Photo: Miami Valley Fire District)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Matthew Queen, the only person to serve as chief of the Miami Valley Fire District since it was formed, announced his retirement effective June 25.

Miami Valley Fire District said on its website Chief Queen was appointed to his position in 2012 when City of Miamisburg and Miami Township officials created the District to provide fire and emergency medical service to both jurisdictions. He had previously served three years as Township fire chief and six years as deputy chief.

“On behalf of the Fire District board, our oversight committee and the staff members, I want to extend our most sincere thanks to Chief Queen for his outstanding service to our communities and wish him the best in retirement,” said John Stalder, president of the board and a member of Miamisburg City Council.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with Matt since the District was first being studied. As chief, he had a challenging task of bringing together two distinct fire departments and developing a new culture. He and his team not only did that effectively, but also improved fire and EMS services and successfully implemented our board’s agenda.”

Prior to joining the Miami Township Fire Department in 1991, Chief Queen’s career began as a firefighter in Moraine, West Carrollton and New Lebanon. He has degrees from Southwestern College and Sinclair Community College and is a graduate of the Ohio Fire Executive program sponsored by the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association.

“Being part of the formation of a brand-new entity such as the Miami Valley Fire District has truly been one of the greatest highlights of my career,” Chief Queen said. “It has been an honor and privilege to not only serve the Board of Trustees for nine years, but to lead an outstanding group of dedicated men and women who serve our community so well.”

Stalder said the board is likely to name an acting chief soon and determine a search process to select a permanent replacement. The Fire District Board of Trustees is expected to accept his resignation at its regular meeting of May 13.