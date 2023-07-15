MIAMISBIURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters responded to a two-story home in Miamisburg.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, firefighters were called Saturday around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of South Main Street in Miamisburg. The initial call to respond was for a fire at a home with reports of smoke visible through a window.

Our 2 NEWS crew at the scene could see firefighters with the Miami Valley Fire District working to extinguish the fire.

Authorities tell 2 NEWS the home was vacant. At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured as a result of the fire.