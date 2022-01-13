MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Miamisburg announced the selection of a new fire chief on Jan. 13.

The Board of Trustees for the Miami Valley Fire District appointed Brandon Barnett as the District’s new chief, according to the City of Miamisburg. Barnett will be sworn in to the position in February and will succeed Matt Queen, who retired last summer.

Barnett is coming to the District after a 23-year career with the City of Trotwood. In 2017, he began the role of deputy chief. According to the City of Miamisburg, Barnett managed fire and EMS operations, supervised battalion captains and oversaw hiring. He also helped the department acquire over $2 million in federal, state and local grant funding.

“I am honored that the Board of Trustees, serving citizens of Miamisburg and Miami Township, has selected me to serve as the chief of the Miami Valley Fire District,” Barnett said. “The leadership here has created an outstanding fire and emergency medical service organization committed to providing exceptional service, quality, innovation and professionalism to the community. I am excited to partner with the incredible professionals that make up the Miami Valley Fire District to continue to develop and strengthen the organization.”