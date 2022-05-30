DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After two dangerous water rescues this Memorial Day weekend, local fire departments are emphasizing the importance of water safety, especially for young children. Officials say the outcome could’ve been different if only life jackets were being worn.

“First and foremost, our deepest condolences to the family and the victims, this was a tragic day and a tragic event for all,” said Bethel Township Fire Chief Jacob King.

Two men died Sunday in Clark County while trying to save a 7-year-old boy. Their boat capsized around 4:30 p.m. in a private lake on the 10,000 block of Schiller Road. Chief King said no one was wearing life jackets.

“When you’re swimming a significant distance or trying to swim, stay afloat, help someone else, without having a flotation device, you’re going to overwhelm your capabilities and create more of an issue for yourself,” said Chief King.

In Huber Heights, officials said a group of teens were jumping off the Rip Rap Road Bridge Monday afternoon when one teen went missing. The missing teen was carried downstream, prompting the group to immediately call 911.

“The river is up, the currents are strong today and this individual was swept downstream around 300 yards but was able to make it to shore on his own power,” said Dayton Fire Department District Chief Matt McClain.

With Memorial Day marking the beginning of “swimming and water season,” the Dayton Fire Department is urging residents to take water safety precautions seriously because things can turn deadly in a moment’s notice.

“The water is dangerous, we’ve had a couple of drownings over the last several years and unfortunately the loss of life comes with these situations sometimes,” said District Chief McClain.

Officials in both of these incidents said no one was wearing life jackets and are encouraging more to wear them during water activities.