DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire departments across the Miami Valley have begun to test fire hydrants.

According to the City of Trotwood, Trotwood Fire and Rescue personnel will be checking all fire hydrants for operation and flow from April 3 through September 30.

The city said that these tests are in an effort to “assure adequate water supply for fighting fires and to help maintain the lowest insurance ratings possible.”

The city said these tests will occur for yellow-painted hydrants between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Both cities recommended that residents check the tap water for clarity before doing any laundry to prevent potential fabric stains.